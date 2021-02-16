Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.87

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and traded as low as $22.70. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 3,574 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares by 1,314.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $574,000.

