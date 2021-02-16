Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,593.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

