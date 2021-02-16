Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 14th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

