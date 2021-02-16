Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $396.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.40.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

