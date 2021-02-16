Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 589,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

