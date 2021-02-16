Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 4,433 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.