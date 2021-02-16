Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) PT Raised to $68.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCO. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.71.

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,406 shares of company stock worth $172,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

