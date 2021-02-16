Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Shares Gap Up to $28.50

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), but opened at GBX 29.75 ($0.39). Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) shares last traded at GBX 29.90 ($0.39), with a volume of 1,103,220 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £77.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.11. The company has a current ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.

About Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

