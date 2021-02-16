Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) vs. Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Head to Head Review

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dynatronics and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intersect ENT 1 4 3 0 2.25

Dynatronics presently has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.27%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -7.94% -35.41% -9.85% Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and Intersect ENT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.42 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -3.62 Intersect ENT $109.14 million 7.60 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -18.50

Dynatronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company also provides power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and other related equipment. In addition, it offers therapeutic modality devices, such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. Further, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, topical analgesics, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracing, paper products, athletic tapes, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, hospitals, clinics, and consumers, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

