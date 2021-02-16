Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) vs. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Critical Survey

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -96.29% 1.81% 0.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.15 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.40 million 4.12 -$12.55 million N/A N/A

Eagle Financial Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Financial Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It operates in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Hamilton County, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. It operates through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky.

