Eagle Point Income (EIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.