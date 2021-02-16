EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,370,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

NYSE ITW opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.03.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

