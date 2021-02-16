EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 6,843 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,625.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

