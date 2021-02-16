EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes $213,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

