EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the January 14th total of 837,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ EH traded down $77.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. 18,646,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,257. EHang has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -289.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

