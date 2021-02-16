EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.88

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.88 and last traded at $120.32, with a volume of 30090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -688.75.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

