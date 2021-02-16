eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 163.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in eHealth by 72.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter valued at $8,799,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

