Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.80

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.80 and last traded at C$12.16, with a volume of 1148506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 111.18.

In other news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

