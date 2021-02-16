Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Down 42.1% in January

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 14th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Element Solutions stock remained flat at $$17.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

