Ellevest Inc. Buys 394 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $179.51 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

