Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

