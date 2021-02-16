Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $40.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.