Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,623 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,811,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,395 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 856,059 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

VER stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

