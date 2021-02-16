Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the January 14th total of 240,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,952. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.39.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,514.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 451,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,540 over the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

