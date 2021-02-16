Emerald Advisors LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,306 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

