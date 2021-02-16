Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,231,000 after acquiring an additional 75,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $80,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. 5,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

