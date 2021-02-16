Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,557 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 56,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,452. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. 58,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,117. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

