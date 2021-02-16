Emerald Advisors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.35. 12,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.10. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

