Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.37, but opened at C$0.44. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 565,598 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) Company Profile (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

