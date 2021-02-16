Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMGCQ remained flat at $$0.24 during trading on Tuesday. Emergent Capital has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.30.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

