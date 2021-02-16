Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Cut by Motco

Motco cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

