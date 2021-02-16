Employers (EIG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EIG opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Get Employers alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Kroner acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,165.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,774 shares of company stock valued at $148,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.