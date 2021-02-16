Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:EPWRU)

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I’s (OTCMKTS:EPWRU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday.

