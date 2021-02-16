Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.55% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 378,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

