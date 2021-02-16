Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to $54.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. 378,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,272. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

