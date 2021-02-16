Endava (DAVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 286.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

