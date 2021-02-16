Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $87.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after buying an additional 81,229 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after buying an additional 157,679 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

