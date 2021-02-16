ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading 6.5% Higher

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.62. 4,728,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,598,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,923 shares of company stock valued at $112,120. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

