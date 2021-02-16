Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lowered by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

