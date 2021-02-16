EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) PT Raised to C$2.15 at Raymond James

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$2.15 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ENW opened at C$1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.71 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00. EnWave Co. has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.07.

About EnWave Co. (ENW.V)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

