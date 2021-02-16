Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.76. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 362,700 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

