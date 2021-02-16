Enzyme Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.91 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $73.20 million and $2.91 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.56 or 0.00102223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.00901967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.02 or 0.05140304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00033329 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,122 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

Enzyme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.