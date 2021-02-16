EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 21,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

EQT stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

