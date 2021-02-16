Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

WH opened at $60.20 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.42, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after acquiring an additional 810,679 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 400,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

