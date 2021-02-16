Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 413,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 81,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 2,522.53%.

About Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

