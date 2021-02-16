Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.85.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.