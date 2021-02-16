Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 686 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

O opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

