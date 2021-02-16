Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

CB stock opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $166.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

