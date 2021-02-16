Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average is $128.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

