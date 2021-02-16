Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its position in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.35. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.